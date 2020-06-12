5848 West OLYMPIC

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Rare offering in Miracle Mile. This spacious and versatile two-bedroom, two-story townhome is perfect for anyone that wants to live in a centrally located area in Los Angeles. The first floor features high ceilings and large windows which gives an open and airy feel. The first floor also features kitchen, dining area, sunken living room with woodburning fireplace, powder room, and ample storage and private patio. The bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the laundry station. Townhouse also features hardwood floors throughout (excluding baths and kitchen). Excellent floor plan to let the imagination run free.