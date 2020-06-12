All apartments in Los Angeles
5848 West OLYMPIC

5848 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5848 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Rare offering in Miracle Mile. This spacious and versatile two-bedroom, two-story townhome is perfect for anyone that wants to live in a centrally located area in Los Angeles. The first floor features high ceilings and large windows which gives an open and airy feel. The first floor also features kitchen, dining area, sunken living room with woodburning fireplace, powder room, and ample storage and private patio. The bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the laundry station. Townhouse also features hardwood floors throughout (excluding baths and kitchen). Excellent floor plan to let the imagination run free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have any available units?
5848 West OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5848 West OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
5848 West OLYMPIC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 West OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC offer parking?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not offer parking.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5848 West OLYMPIC have units with air conditioning?
No, 5848 West OLYMPIC does not have units with air conditioning.
