Los Angeles, CA
5845 LANTERN Court
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

5845 LANTERN Court

5845 Lantern Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Lantern Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Situated in highly-coveted Playa Vista, awaits this exquisite home with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Enter to the stunning game room ideal for entertaining, equipped with a wet bar, media center and direct access to the 2 car garage. The spacious and open floorplan is highlighted on the main level with the kitchen flowing graciously to the dining & living spaces. Cook to your heart's content in the beautiful and contemporary kitchen with expansive eat-in island, chic light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and stylish backsplash. The bright master is tranquil and relaxing with sliding glass doors to the romantic balcony, walk-in closet, grand glass shower and dual vanities. Additional home features include yard with outdoor kitchen/BBQ, motor shades, laundry room, surround sound speakers, pre-wired for smart home & fast car charger, solar panels and more. Move-in today and relish your prime Playa Vista location, moments from top shops, restaurants and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 LANTERN Court have any available units?
5845 LANTERN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 LANTERN Court have?
Some of 5845 LANTERN Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 LANTERN Court currently offering any rent specials?
5845 LANTERN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 LANTERN Court pet-friendly?
No, 5845 LANTERN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5845 LANTERN Court offer parking?
Yes, 5845 LANTERN Court offers parking.
Does 5845 LANTERN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 LANTERN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 LANTERN Court have a pool?
Yes, 5845 LANTERN Court has a pool.
Does 5845 LANTERN Court have accessible units?
No, 5845 LANTERN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 LANTERN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 LANTERN Court does not have units with dishwashers.
