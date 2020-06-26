5845 LANTERN Court

Amenities

Situated in highly-coveted Playa Vista, awaits this exquisite home with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Enter to the stunning game room ideal for entertaining, equipped with a wet bar, media center and direct access to the 2 car garage. The spacious and open floorplan is highlighted on the main level with the kitchen flowing graciously to the dining & living spaces. Cook to your heart's content in the beautiful and contemporary kitchen with expansive eat-in island, chic light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and stylish backsplash. The bright master is tranquil and relaxing with sliding glass doors to the romantic balcony, walk-in closet, grand glass shower and dual vanities. Additional home features include yard with outdoor kitchen/BBQ, motor shades, laundry room, surround sound speakers, pre-wired for smart home & fast car charger, solar panels and more. Move-in today and relish your prime Playa Vista location, moments from top shops, restaurants and entertainment!