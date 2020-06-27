Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Valley Village 3+1.5 w/central air, pool + workshop! (5844 Coretta Ave) - Spacious Valley Village property AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 1.5BA + almost 1900 SQF of space; living room; dining area; 3rd bedroom makes a perfect bonus room; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; hardwood floors; situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this property offers backyard w/pool; large workshop; patio; sprinkler system; gardening + pool service provided; 1 car carport + driveway for parking; pets allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5492136)