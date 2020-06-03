5831 Seawalk Drive

Amenities

Highly sought after Paraiso now has a 2/2 luxurious condo, facing west, where sunsets can be viewed off balconies that are private, not only off the upstairs master bedroom, but the living room, elevated from the street level. Upgrades galore - from the rod iron staircase that greets you upon entering, to the gourmet kitchen featuring a travertine backsplash, granite counters, ss appliances, silhouette and shutter window treatments, and Phantom screens. 5 beautiful built-ins include a kitchen and living room bookshelf, staircase desk, media center, and an office with shelves, 8 filing drawers, and pull out keyboard console, all able to be closed in the evening while the dimmer lights above remind you it's time to relax. Why pay for a 3rd room? Another rare feature of this home is extra storage under the stairs! Side by side underground parking, #58 & #60.



Paraiso, only 81 units, is very exclusive with spacious courtyards. Strolling out the front gates, to the left is a dog park and playground. To the right, the Centerpoint Club with pools & a gym await you, with the library, Playa Vista Elementary, and the Sports Park with tennis courts, fields, & a playground just steps further.



HOA benefits include cable tv, internet, security home monitoring, pv patrol, events & facilities (which include a screening room and a business office). Enjoy summer bus rides to Marina del Rey, concerts in the park, Farmer's Market, Whole Foods, the Resort facilities, & more!