Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

5831 Seawalk Drive

5831 Sea Walk Drive · (747) 333-2460
Location

5831 Sea Walk Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1703 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Highly sought after Paraiso now has a 2/2 luxurious condo, facing west, where sunsets can be viewed off balconies that are private, not only off the upstairs master bedroom, but the living room, elevated from the street level. Upgrades galore - from the rod iron staircase that greets you upon entering, to the gourmet kitchen featuring a travertine backsplash, granite counters, ss appliances, silhouette and shutter window treatments, and Phantom screens. 5 beautiful built-ins include a kitchen and living room bookshelf, staircase desk, media center, and an office with shelves, 8 filing drawers, and pull out keyboard console, all able to be closed in the evening while the dimmer lights above remind you it's time to relax. Why pay for a 3rd room? Another rare feature of this home is extra storage under the stairs! Side by side underground parking, #58 & #60.

Paraiso, only 81 units, is very exclusive with spacious courtyards. Strolling out the front gates, to the left is a dog park and playground. To the right, the Centerpoint Club with pools & a gym await you, with the library, Playa Vista Elementary, and the Sports Park with tennis courts, fields, & a playground just steps further.

HOA benefits include cable tv, internet, security home monitoring, pv patrol, events & facilities (which include a screening room and a business office). Enjoy summer bus rides to Marina del Rey, concerts in the park, Farmer's Market, Whole Foods, the Resort facilities, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 Seawalk Drive have any available units?
5831 Seawalk Drive has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 Seawalk Drive have?
Some of 5831 Seawalk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 Seawalk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Seawalk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 Seawalk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 Seawalk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5831 Seawalk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5831 Seawalk Drive does offer parking.
Does 5831 Seawalk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 Seawalk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 Seawalk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5831 Seawalk Drive has a pool.
Does 5831 Seawalk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5831 Seawalk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 Seawalk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 Seawalk Drive has units with dishwashers.
