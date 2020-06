5831 Seawalk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room

DESIRED PARAISO 2BD/2.5BA + OFFICE (OR 3RD BEDROOM) WITH HIGH CEILINGS, CUSTOM PAINT & DRAPES IN OVER 1,800 SQ. FT. LIVING SPACE FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS, REAL "3/4 HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AREA. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STONE BACKSPLASH & GRANITE COUNTERS. KITCHENAID STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES W/ CONVECTION OVEN. PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE FOR STORAGE. DUAL SIDED FIREPLACE IN LIVING/DINING. LARGE PATIO OFF LIVING AREA. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/ BUILT OUT HIS/HERS WALK IN CLOSETS. GENEROUS SPA-LIKE TUB W/ TRAVERTINE FLOORS, MOSAIC TILE ACCENTS IN LARGE SHOWER & AROUND DEEP SOAKING TUB. ADDITiONAL PATIO CONNECTED TO THE MASTER SUITE. THIS HOME HAS A NICE SIZED 2ND BEDROOM & AN OFFICE/DEN THAT COULD ALSO BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM (CURRENTLY A BABY'S ROOM). THE 2ND FULL BATH (NOT EN SUITE). UPGRADED, HIGH END CARPET THROUGHOUT 2ND FLOOR. POWDER ROOM OFF THE LIVING SPACE. QUIET LOCATION. WALK TO SHOPS, GYM, POOL, RESTAURANTS AND THEATERS. BASIC CABLE & INTERNET, WATER, TRASH AND ALARM MONITORING SYSTEM INCLUDED. PARKING SPACES #13 & #14 (SIDE BY SIDE). PLEASE CALL/TEXT ANDREW AN @ 818-531-8838 FOR ALL SHOWING APPOINTMENTS.