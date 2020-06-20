All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5808 Denny Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5808 Denny Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

5808 Denny Ave

5808 Denny Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5808 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NoHo Arts District Guest House - Property Id: 235141

Completely renovated, huge loft-like space, 12 foot ceilings, enormous closet, skylight, beautiful tiled bath. All in a cute garden cottage with a private tree shaded patio and dedicated gated entrance from the street.

Quiet and private, walking distance to groceries, coffee shops, bars, clubs and restaurants. Walking distance to the Red Line subway. Close to the studios and Hollywood. Easy access to the Hollywood hills and Griffith Park. 10 minutes to the Burbank airport.

Everything from the windows to the appliances to the floors is new. State of the art heating and air conditioning is completely silent and can be controlled from your phone or smart speaker.

Includes utilities and a gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235141
Property Id 235141

(RLNE5610362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Denny Ave have any available units?
5808 Denny Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Denny Ave have?
Some of 5808 Denny Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Denny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Denny Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Denny Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Denny Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5808 Denny Ave offer parking?
No, 5808 Denny Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Denny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Denny Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Denny Ave have a pool?
No, 5808 Denny Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Denny Ave have accessible units?
No, 5808 Denny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Denny Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Denny Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College