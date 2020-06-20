5808 Denny Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

NoHo Arts District Guest House - Property Id: 235141



Completely renovated, huge loft-like space, 12 foot ceilings, enormous closet, skylight, beautiful tiled bath. All in a cute garden cottage with a private tree shaded patio and dedicated gated entrance from the street.



Quiet and private, walking distance to groceries, coffee shops, bars, clubs and restaurants. Walking distance to the Red Line subway. Close to the studios and Hollywood. Easy access to the Hollywood hills and Griffith Park. 10 minutes to the Burbank airport.



Everything from the windows to the appliances to the floors is new. State of the art heating and air conditioning is completely silent and can be controlled from your phone or smart speaker.



Includes utilities and a gardener.

