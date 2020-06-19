5805 WHITSETT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers some of the best value in Valley Village at $2,195! In addition to the spacious living room and dining area, this unit offers two walk-in closets for an enormous amount of storage space, and two balconies for outdoor relaxation. All major kitchen appliances are included, and the living room is host to a nice fireplace. The owner has loved living here but has relocated for a job opportunity, and is looking for a responsible tenant to take over this great spot.