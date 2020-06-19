All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5805 WHITSETT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5805 WHITSETT Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

5805 WHITSETT Avenue

5805 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5805 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers some of the best value in Valley Village at $2,195! In addition to the spacious living room and dining area, this unit offers two walk-in closets for an enormous amount of storage space, and two balconies for outdoor relaxation. All major kitchen appliances are included, and the living room is host to a nice fireplace. The owner has loved living here but has relocated for a job opportunity, and is looking for a responsible tenant to take over this great spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have any available units?
5805 WHITSETT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have?
Some of 5805 WHITSETT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 WHITSETT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5805 WHITSETT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 WHITSETT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 WHITSETT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 WHITSETT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College