Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

5801 Packard St. 4

5801 W Packard St · No Longer Available
Location

5801 W Packard St, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE in Miracle Mile - Property Id: 88910

- ONE MONTH FREE for 13 month lease -
- Text Showpads Vacancy Showings: 323-892-7237
Unit 4: 2 bed, 2 bath - 2850/month -- WATCH VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/Cg9P9-9cds8 --
Welcome to the elegant heart of the City! Wilshire Vista is nestled minutes from the 10 FWY, surrounded by Carthay Circle, Miracle Mile, Little Ethiopia, trendy Picfair Village and the Grove. You are also close to Century City and the Wilshire corridor. This unit has been completely renovated with vinyl plank flooring, Wall AC Units, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 elegant baths. Covered parking for 1 car and lots of street parking. Nearby schools include Carthay Elementary. Vons and India spice shops nearby, along with coffee shops like Whammy Bar & Paper or Plastik Cafe. Enjoy restaurants likeMy 2 Cents, Bloom, Little Ethiopia and 3rd St.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88910
Property Id 88910

(RLNE4738820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Packard St. 4 have any available units?
5801 Packard St. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Packard St. 4 have?
Some of 5801 Packard St. 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Packard St. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Packard St. 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Packard St. 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Packard St. 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Packard St. 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Packard St. 4 offers parking.
Does 5801 Packard St. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Packard St. 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Packard St. 4 have a pool?
No, 5801 Packard St. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Packard St. 4 have accessible units?
No, 5801 Packard St. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Packard St. 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Packard St. 4 has units with dishwashers.
