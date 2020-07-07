5800 Seawalk Drive

Amenities

Stunning south facing and one of the largest 4 bedroom townhouse in Playa Vista Tapestry I community. Enter from a private gate to a cozy courtyard than giant windows welcome you enter into the living room with ultra high ceiling, direct garage access. Bright and specious interiors with hardwood walnut floors cover the entire living, dining, and kitchen areas. Stainless steel appliances and laundry room with washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, larger shower room. The top floor has a big light-filled loft makes a perfect studio or small office + huge guest room with bath. Also featuring with extra hideaway bonus room plus crawl space for storage. Conveniently located near both Concert Park and Runway shops and restaurants, The Resort (gym & pool exclusively for residents), Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, movie theatres, dog park and much more. Concert Park provides lots of outdoor activities such as concerts, movies, beach parties, food trucks and more in the summer. Tenant is required to provide renter insurance before occupancy and tenant need to register for HOA the resort and paid $50 fees for FOBs. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!