Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

5800 Seawalk Drive

5800 Sea Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Sea Walk Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning south facing and one of the largest 4 bedroom townhouse in Playa Vista Tapestry I community. Enter from a private gate to a cozy courtyard than giant windows welcome you enter into the living room with ultra high ceiling, direct garage access. Bright and specious interiors with hardwood walnut floors cover the entire living, dining, and kitchen areas. Stainless steel appliances and laundry room with washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, larger shower room. The top floor has a big light-filled loft makes a perfect studio or small office + huge guest room with bath. Also featuring with extra hideaway bonus room plus crawl space for storage. Conveniently located near both Concert Park and Runway shops and restaurants, The Resort (gym & pool exclusively for residents), Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, movie theatres, dog park and much more. Concert Park provides lots of outdoor activities such as concerts, movies, beach parties, food trucks and more in the summer. Tenant is required to provide renter insurance before occupancy and tenant need to register for HOA the resort and paid $50 fees for FOBs. NO PETS and NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Seawalk Drive have any available units?
5800 Seawalk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Seawalk Drive have?
Some of 5800 Seawalk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Seawalk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Seawalk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Seawalk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Seawalk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Seawalk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Seawalk Drive offers parking.
Does 5800 Seawalk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Seawalk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Seawalk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Seawalk Drive has a pool.
Does 5800 Seawalk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5800 Seawalk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Seawalk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Seawalk Drive has units with dishwashers.

