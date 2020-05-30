All apartments in Los Angeles
5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth
5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth

5760 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5760 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled 2BD Home in Woodland Hills! - Resort like living i n a 2BR/1.5 BA updated Villa Town home. Light filters through the large glass windows creating a warm glow of serenity. The charming kitchen has a breakfast bar connecting to a spacious living room with high ceilings that opens to a private patio. Entertain or just relax.Sit on your patio & see the wonder of the sparkling pool,tranquil spa and your resort like home.The stairway leads to the Master bedroom overlooking the beautifully maintained park like grounds.The sunny second bedroom is filled with light. There is an inside laundry,2 car parking.This dream complex has tennis courts & a club house..Why not live near Wonderful Warner Center offering shopping,restaurants,movies & transportation..Live the Ultimate Lifestyle!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5520448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have any available units?
5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have?
Some of 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth currently offering any rent specials?
5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth pet-friendly?
No, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth offer parking?
Yes, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth offers parking.
Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have a pool?
Yes, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth has a pool.
Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have accessible units?
No, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth does not have units with dishwashers.

