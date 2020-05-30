5760 Owensmouth Ave Unit 24 - Owensmouth

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 2BD Home in Woodland Hills! - Resort like living i n a 2BR/1.5 BA updated Villa Town home. Light filters through the large glass windows creating a warm glow of serenity. The charming kitchen has a breakfast bar connecting to a spacious living room with high ceilings that opens to a private patio. Entertain or just relax.Sit on your patio & see the wonder of the sparkling pool,tranquil spa and your resort like home.The stairway leads to the Master bedroom overlooking the beautifully maintained park like grounds.The sunny second bedroom is filled with light. There is an inside laundry,2 car parking.This dream complex has tennis courts & a club house..Why not live near Wonderful Warner Center offering shopping,restaurants,movies & transportation..Live the Ultimate Lifestyle!



No Pets Allowed



