Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

This Spacious Unit Boasts, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With New Interior Paint, Wood Flooring & Stainless Steel Appliances, Along With 1 Off Street Parking Space In Garage And Your Own Private Porch. It Is Conveniently Located To Downtown Van Nuys, 405 and 101 Fwy, Walking Distance To Grocery Stores, Shops & Restaurants. Hurry This Will not last long!!