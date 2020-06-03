5757 VESPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

This beautiful home includes a large and bright open floor plan, a newer gourmet kitchen with a large center island wrapped in quartz, stainless steel apron sink and custom cabinetry. A gorgeous bathroom featuring a custom 9' teak shower & counter top, top of the line fixtures including a Grohe rain shower that you have to see to believe. Also included are newer french oak hardwood flooring, newer stacked stone fireplace, surround sound speakers throughout, custom interior doors, newer windows and paint. There are 2 bedrooms plus an additional soundproofed studio which is perfect for a musician or that would make a wonderful master bedroom. Outside you will find a private backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Also has an alarm system and ring doorbell.