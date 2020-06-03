All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5757 VESPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5757 VESPER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5757 VESPER Avenue

5757 Vesper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5757 Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
This beautiful home includes a large and bright open floor plan, a newer gourmet kitchen with a large center island wrapped in quartz, stainless steel apron sink and custom cabinetry. A gorgeous bathroom featuring a custom 9' teak shower & counter top, top of the line fixtures including a Grohe rain shower that you have to see to believe. Also included are newer french oak hardwood flooring, newer stacked stone fireplace, surround sound speakers throughout, custom interior doors, newer windows and paint. There are 2 bedrooms plus an additional soundproofed studio which is perfect for a musician or that would make a wonderful master bedroom. Outside you will find a private backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Also has an alarm system and ring doorbell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 VESPER Avenue have any available units?
5757 VESPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 VESPER Avenue have?
Some of 5757 VESPER Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 VESPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5757 VESPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 VESPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5757 VESPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5757 VESPER Avenue offer parking?
No, 5757 VESPER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5757 VESPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 VESPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 VESPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5757 VESPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5757 VESPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5757 VESPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 VESPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 VESPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College