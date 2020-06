Amenities

Single story home located on Fallbrook Ave in Woodland Hills available for lease!

This 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms house of 1,227 sqft on a 17,166 sqft lot has plenty of space for vehicles, 2 great sheds for tools and 2 detached 2-car garages. Near to dining, entertainment, shopping and freeway access and a few minutes from Westfield Topanga and The Village mall. Call Agent for showing appointment.