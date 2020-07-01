575 S. Barrington Ave. #208

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub lobby sauna

Spacious unit in the Brentwood Excelsior--Resort style amenities 1730 sq ft. - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS



High-end condo unit in the desirable Excelsior Building in Brentwood. Elegant well-maintained building offers an unsurpassed location. Walk to San Vicente, shops, markets, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.



Unit #208 is spacious with an open floorplan Over 1725sq ft offers 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms.



The living room and master bedroom have double french doors leading to a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen is complete w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & opens to the formal dining area w/coffered ceilings, & wet bar



Master bedroom has a fireplace, over-sized en-suite bathroom with a deep custom installed soaking tub & a spa-like shower with a seat. Spacious walk-in closet.



The second bedroom is located on the opposite side of the master offering the utmost in privacy. This bedroom has two closets and an en-suite bathroom. In addition, there is a powder room off the entry.



The Excelsior offers many amenities including pool, spa, fully equipped gym w/lockers and baths, his/her saunas, banquet/meeting room w/ kitchen & bar, elegant lobby, color video remote entry system, side by side parking spaces & 26 guest spaces



This condo also offers;



**One small pet considered with additional deposit

**Side by side interior laundry hook-ups

**Double stainless steel refrigerator and built-in microwave

**Two fireplaces

**Two parking spaces side by side

**Plantation shutters

**Crown moldings and recessed lighting

**Central AC/HEAT

**HOA fees paid by the owner

**Ready for immediate move-in



Showings by appointment only. Please call/text Tracy at (818) 625-2465

Email: tracy@lrsrm.com Real Estate License #00876365



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



