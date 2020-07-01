All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
575 S. Barrington Ave. #208
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

575 S. Barrington Ave. #208

575 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

575 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Spacious unit in the Brentwood Excelsior--Resort style amenities 1730 sq ft. - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

High-end condo unit in the desirable Excelsior Building in Brentwood. Elegant well-maintained building offers an unsurpassed location. Walk to San Vicente, shops, markets, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.

Unit #208 is spacious with an open floorplan Over 1725sq ft offers 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms.

The living room and master bedroom have double french doors leading to a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen is complete w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & opens to the formal dining area w/coffered ceilings, & wet bar

Master bedroom has a fireplace, over-sized en-suite bathroom with a deep custom installed soaking tub & a spa-like shower with a seat. Spacious walk-in closet.

The second bedroom is located on the opposite side of the master offering the utmost in privacy. This bedroom has two closets and an en-suite bathroom. In addition, there is a powder room off the entry.

The Excelsior offers many amenities including pool, spa, fully equipped gym w/lockers and baths, his/her saunas, banquet/meeting room w/ kitchen & bar, elegant lobby, color video remote entry system, side by side parking spaces & 26 guest spaces

This condo also offers;

**One small pet considered with additional deposit
**Side by side interior laundry hook-ups
**Double stainless steel refrigerator and built-in microwave
**Two fireplaces
**Two parking spaces side by side
**Plantation shutters
**Crown moldings and recessed lighting
**Central AC/HEAT
**HOA fees paid by the owner
**Ready for immediate move-in

**VIDEO DOES NOT SHOW THIS UNIT

Showings by appointment only. Please call/text Tracy at (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com Real Estate License #00876365

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5627062)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have any available units?
575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have?
Some of 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 is pet friendly.
Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 offers parking.
Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have a pool?
Yes, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 has a pool.
Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have accessible units?
No, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 S. Barrington Ave. #208 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
