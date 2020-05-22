All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

5746 Waring Ave

5746 W Waring Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5746 W Waring Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a large, charming and cozy 2 bed 1 bath located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this apartmenent has a/c in unit and the building complex offers a common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*kitchennet*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of closet and cabinet space*
*a/c in unit*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

parking:
pvt off street parking included!!!

Utilities:
water included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $2,050.00, DEPOSIT $2,050.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4859138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Waring Ave have any available units?
5746 Waring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Waring Ave have?
Some of 5746 Waring Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Waring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Waring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Waring Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5746 Waring Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5746 Waring Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5746 Waring Ave offers parking.
Does 5746 Waring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5746 Waring Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Waring Ave have a pool?
No, 5746 Waring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5746 Waring Ave have accessible units?
No, 5746 Waring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Waring Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 Waring Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

