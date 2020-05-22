5746 Waring Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a large, charming and cozy 2 bed 1 bath located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this apartmenent has a/c in unit and the building complex offers a common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*kitchennet*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of closet and cabinet space*
*a/c in unit*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*
parking:
pvt off street parking included!!!
Utilities:
water included!!!
This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $2,050.00, DEPOSIT $2,050.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278
(RLNE4859138)