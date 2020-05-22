5746 Waring Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a large, charming and cozy 2 bed 1 bath located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this apartmenent has a/c in unit and the building complex offers a common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freshly painted*

*kitchennet*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*

*wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*home warming bath tiles*

*lots of closet and cabinet space*

*a/c in unit*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



parking:

pvt off street parking included!!!



Utilities:

water included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose,Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $2,050.00, DEPOSIT $2,050.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



