5742 South GRAMERCY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5742 South GRAMERCY Place

5742 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

5742 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely remodeled unit with gated front yard & a private large backyard! Laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, freshly painted & brand new lighting fixtures. Bright & spacious kitchen showcases tile floors, backsplash w/new granite countertops, recessed lighting & stackable washer/dryer. Extra storage closet can be found along the inviting hallway leading to the bedrooms & the full bathroom recently upgraded w/new tile on floors & shower, new vanity base cabinet. Located on an attractive street lined w/sky duster palm trees that sweep the sky! Close to freeways & cross street from Home Depot, Supermarket & restaurants. No private parking but could potentially use the side alley, small pets would be considered w/extra deposit. Owner is not accepting any Subsidy/Housing Voucher programs, including but not limited to Section 8. SHOWING THURSDAY 1/31 11-12PM ONLY. 1ST & LAST MONTH TO MOVE IN $3400. please provide credit scores and proof of funds (pay stubs/bank statements)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have any available units?
5742 South GRAMERCY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have?
Some of 5742 South GRAMERCY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5742 South GRAMERCY Place currently offering any rent specials?
5742 South GRAMERCY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5742 South GRAMERCY Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place is pet friendly.
Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place offer parking?
Yes, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place offers parking.
Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have a pool?
No, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place does not have a pool.
Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have accessible units?
No, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5742 South GRAMERCY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5742 South GRAMERCY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
