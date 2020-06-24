5742 South GRAMERCY Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely remodeled unit with gated front yard & a private large backyard! Laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, freshly painted & brand new lighting fixtures. Bright & spacious kitchen showcases tile floors, backsplash w/new granite countertops, recessed lighting & stackable washer/dryer. Extra storage closet can be found along the inviting hallway leading to the bedrooms & the full bathroom recently upgraded w/new tile on floors & shower, new vanity base cabinet. Located on an attractive street lined w/sky duster palm trees that sweep the sky! Close to freeways & cross street from Home Depot, Supermarket & restaurants. No private parking but could potentially use the side alley, small pets would be considered w/extra deposit. Owner is not accepting any Subsidy/Housing Voucher programs, including but not limited to Section 8. SHOWING THURSDAY 1/31 11-12PM ONLY. 1ST & LAST MONTH TO MOVE IN $3400. please provide credit scores and proof of funds (pay stubs/bank statements)