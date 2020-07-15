5738 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this Valley Glen pool home, ready to lease! Let's get right to it: This home features 2,498 sq ft of living space including an open floor plan, 3 large bedrooms, dedicated laundry room, an en-suite master with walk-in closet, family room, living room and den with wet bar (potentially use as a 4th bedroom, office, game room, etc). Looking for a large pool? Check. Curb appeal? Yes! Location? Tucked away in a prime location within this Valley Glen neighborhood, this home is in close proximity to transportation, schools, markets and shops. Welcome home! Applications via RentSpree. For showings, please contact Barry Greene at 818-388-1003.