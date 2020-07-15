All apartments in Los Angeles
5738 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue

5738 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to this Valley Glen pool home, ready to lease! Let's get right to it: This home features 2,498 sq ft of living space including an open floor plan, 3 large bedrooms, dedicated laundry room, an en-suite master with walk-in closet, family room, living room and den with wet bar (potentially use as a 4th bedroom, office, game room, etc). Looking for a large pool? Check. Curb appeal? Yes! Location? Tucked away in a prime location within this Valley Glen neighborhood, this home is in close proximity to transportation, schools, markets and shops. Welcome home! Applications via RentSpree. For showings, please contact Barry Greene at 818-388-1003.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

