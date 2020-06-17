5733 FULCHER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms duplex home property rental in Midtown North Hollywood, Los Angeles.



The well-lit, open floor plan interior features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and large windows and sliding glass doors. The kitchen has granite countertops, cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Forced-air heating installed for climate control. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. The exterior features a balcony and a yard to enjoy outdoor activities.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance and light water for the landscape.



Additional Details:

A garage with a single-car parking spot and one parking space on the yard.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, and Victory Vineland Recreation Center.



