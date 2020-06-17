All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5733 FULCHER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5733 FULCHER AVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5733 FULCHER AVE

5733 Fulcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5733 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms duplex home property rental in Midtown North Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The well-lit, open floor plan interior features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and large windows and sliding glass doors. The kitchen has granite countertops, cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Forced-air heating installed for climate control. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. The exterior features a balcony and a yard to enjoy outdoor activities.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance and light water for the landscape.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
A garage with a single-car parking spot and one parking space on the yard.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, and Victory Vineland Recreation Center.

(RLNE5634191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 FULCHER AVE have any available units?
5733 FULCHER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 FULCHER AVE have?
Some of 5733 FULCHER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 FULCHER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5733 FULCHER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 FULCHER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5733 FULCHER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5733 FULCHER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5733 FULCHER AVE does offer parking.
Does 5733 FULCHER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5733 FULCHER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 FULCHER AVE have a pool?
No, 5733 FULCHER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5733 FULCHER AVE have accessible units?
No, 5733 FULCHER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 FULCHER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 FULCHER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Radford Apartments
5300-5326 Radford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College