5730 Lemona Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

5730 Lemona Avenue

5730 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5730 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This immaculate, beautifully designed 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Sherman Oaks home invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 1,425 sq. ft living area, this home features a light & bright living room with lots of windows, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and remodeled laundry room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and both bedrooms are cozy, light & airy as well. The bathrooms are gorgeous and serene – a perfect spa like retreat. Other features include a drought tolerant gated front yard with a beautiful wood fence, brand new shingle roof (10 months old), and the whole house is newly painted inside and out.

The garage is remodeled and can be converted into a family room, recreation room, or bedroom. Its walls are insulated and painted. It also has new windows and A/C, 2 skylights, and a brand-new garage door installed. The lot encompasses 6,892 sq. ft of relaxing space where you'll enjoy a perfect setting for grand entertaining with views of spacious grassy back yard and mature fruit trees (fig & oranges).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Lemona Avenue have any available units?
5730 Lemona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 Lemona Avenue have?
Some of 5730 Lemona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Lemona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Lemona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Lemona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Lemona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5730 Lemona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5730 Lemona Avenue offers parking.
Does 5730 Lemona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Lemona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Lemona Avenue have a pool?
No, 5730 Lemona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Lemona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5730 Lemona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Lemona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5730 Lemona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

