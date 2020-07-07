5730 Lemona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This immaculate, beautifully designed 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Sherman Oaks home invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 1,425 sq. ft living area, this home features a light & bright living room with lots of windows, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and remodeled laundry room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and both bedrooms are cozy, light & airy as well. The bathrooms are gorgeous and serene – a perfect spa like retreat. Other features include a drought tolerant gated front yard with a beautiful wood fence, brand new shingle roof (10 months old), and the whole house is newly painted inside and out.



The garage is remodeled and can be converted into a family room, recreation room, or bedroom. Its walls are insulated and painted. It also has new windows and A/C, 2 skylights, and a brand-new garage door installed. The lot encompasses 6,892 sq. ft of relaxing space where you'll enjoy a perfect setting for grand entertaining with views of spacious grassy back yard and mature fruit trees (fig & oranges).