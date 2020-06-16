5726 Tyrone Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning, Brand New Remodeled & Furnished House 3 BR/3 BA Behind Motorized Gates.



Offered at only $6,500 / month with minimum 3 months lease.



Newly remodeled and furnished! Everything in this amazing Chandler Estate adjacent contemporary home is custom built.



Access by 2 motorized gates leading you to a grassy garden area with a fountain in front of the house with custom lighting and landscaping . Walk in through custom double gated doors to spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and huge skylight. Fireplace with designer stone ready to entertain your most picky guests. Walk further to another large family room with open kitchen/bar area with yet another custom fireplace with elegant designer stone. Marble, granite, and laminate floors throughout the house.



*Custom kitchen with professional appliances overlooking the family area where you can entertain your guests by the raised counter.

*Gorgeous back yard accented with a custom pool.

*Customs garage door with wifi smart homes controls, smart Nest AC control system. New Washer & Dryer.

*House is also equipped with professional CCTV surveillance system and free Home Alarm Monitoring System!

* State of the art brand new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer.



*Utilities not included. Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity and gas.

* Landlord pays for pool, gardener and alarm services

* Sorry No Pets Allowed.

* Good credit is required.

* P.S. Serious Inquiry only and NO SUBLEASE.