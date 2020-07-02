5724 GREENBUSH Avenue

Amenities

Presenting a gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with a beautiful curb appeal and a sparkling pool. As you enter this two-story home, you will find a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room (could be a 4th bedroom) and a guest bathroom on the first level. On the second floor, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Oversized master suite boasts a large bedroom and bathroom with a steam shower and a jacuzzi tub (flat screen TVs in the master bedroom and bath are included). Two additional good-sized bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom. As you step outside, you will be amazed by a private entertainer's backyard with a solar-heated sparkling pool (fenced), grass area, patio area and enclosed gazebo with a hot tub. Additional features of this home are washer/dryer and attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, studios and a metro line. A must-see home for a California lifestyle!