Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5724 GREENBUSH Avenue

5724 Greenbush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Greenbush Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Presenting a gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with a beautiful curb appeal and a sparkling pool. As you enter this two-story home, you will find a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room (could be a 4th bedroom) and a guest bathroom on the first level. On the second floor, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Oversized master suite boasts a large bedroom and bathroom with a steam shower and a jacuzzi tub (flat screen TVs in the master bedroom and bath are included). Two additional good-sized bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom. As you step outside, you will be amazed by a private entertainer's backyard with a solar-heated sparkling pool (fenced), grass area, patio area and enclosed gazebo with a hot tub. Additional features of this home are washer/dryer and attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, studios and a metro line. A must-see home for a California lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have any available units?
5724 GREENBUSH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have?
Some of 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5724 GREENBUSH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 GREENBUSH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

