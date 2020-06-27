5720 MURIETTA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Set on a quiet tree-lined street in Valley Glen, this storybook traditional charmer has been thoughtfully updated inside & out. Flooded with light, warm wood floors open to a living room w/fireplace & blended dining area. A gorgeous chef's kitchen has been re-done to the nines w/custom powder blue cabinetry, stone counters, subway tile backsplash & stainless appliances, whilst chevron pattern floors & crown moldings add to the custom touches throughout. An adjacent laundry rooms adds convenience. The main house offers 3 bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master w custom all-tile bath w/large soaking tub, can easily accommodate a growing family. Perfect for entertaining, a large backyard patio & lawn dovetail with a built-in bbq in surrounded by a backdrop of beautiful trees & landscaping. Just beyond, a fully self-contained guest house features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchenette,& bathroom w/a walk-in shower. Central hvac + ample driveway parking. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.