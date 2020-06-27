All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

5720 MURIETTA Avenue

5720 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Set on a quiet tree-lined street in Valley Glen, this storybook traditional charmer has been thoughtfully updated inside & out. Flooded with light, warm wood floors open to a living room w/fireplace & blended dining area. A gorgeous chef's kitchen has been re-done to the nines w/custom powder blue cabinetry, stone counters, subway tile backsplash & stainless appliances, whilst chevron pattern floors & crown moldings add to the custom touches throughout. An adjacent laundry rooms adds convenience. The main house offers 3 bedrooms + 3 baths, including a master w custom all-tile bath w/large soaking tub, can easily accommodate a growing family. Perfect for entertaining, a large backyard patio & lawn dovetail with a built-in bbq in surrounded by a backdrop of beautiful trees & landscaping. Just beyond, a fully self-contained guest house features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchenette,& bathroom w/a walk-in shower. Central hvac + ample driveway parking. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have any available units?
5720 MURIETTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have?
Some of 5720 MURIETTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 MURIETTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5720 MURIETTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 MURIETTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 MURIETTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 MURIETTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

