5715 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

eautiful 2 story gated Townhome in prime location in Tarzana! This property feels more like a home as you walk in the door you have a stunning foyer with tray ceiling. The Living Room features a fireplace, an outdoor patio and is open to the beautiful Dining Room with tray ceiling and a wet bar for a great entertaining space. The Kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including double ovens, lots of cabinets for storage and direct access from the 2 Car Garage. The 2nd balcony which is much bigger can be access from both the Kitchen and Dining Room creating a great flow of inside and outside living. The Master Bedroom is grand with vaulted beam ceilings, a fireplace, balcony and a custom walk-in closet. The Master Bath come with dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are both very spacious. Laundry Room is on the second floor with ample cabinets. The attached 2 Car Garage with direct access to kitchen has ample of storage space. Easy access to the freeway as well as near Ventura Blvd, Tarzana Village Walk with amazing restaurants, Whole Foods and much more. You have to see it to appreciate it!