All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5715 Etiwanda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5715 Etiwanda Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:41 AM

5715 Etiwanda Avenue

5715 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5715 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
eautiful 2 story gated Townhome in prime location in Tarzana! This property feels more like a home as you walk in the door you have a stunning foyer with tray ceiling. The Living Room features a fireplace, an outdoor patio and is open to the beautiful Dining Room with tray ceiling and a wet bar for a great entertaining space. The Kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including double ovens, lots of cabinets for storage and direct access from the 2 Car Garage. The 2nd balcony which is much bigger can be access from both the Kitchen and Dining Room creating a great flow of inside and outside living. The Master Bedroom is grand with vaulted beam ceilings, a fireplace, balcony and a custom walk-in closet. The Master Bath come with dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are both very spacious. Laundry Room is on the second floor with ample cabinets. The attached 2 Car Garage with direct access to kitchen has ample of storage space. Easy access to the freeway as well as near Ventura Blvd, Tarzana Village Walk with amazing restaurants, Whole Foods and much more. You have to see it to appreciate it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5715 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have?
Some of 5715 Etiwanda Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue offers parking.
Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College