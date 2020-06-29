All apartments in Los Angeles
57 Dudley Avenue
57 Dudley Avenue

57 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

57 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Sunny cozy Venice Beach Bungalow, Beachy, cozy, clean, and less than a block from the Venice Boardwalk! The house is filled with natural light and ocean breezes. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 sleeping couch in the living room. It has its own washer, dryer inside. This beautifully redone beach cottage sits in the heart of Venice Beach, steps away from the ocean, Abbott Kinney, Main Street and more. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
57 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 57 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Dudley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Dudley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Dudley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
