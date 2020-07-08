All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6

5662 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5662 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
MOVE-IN READY! Gated 3+2.5 w/garage, pool, playground + more! (5662 Etiwanda) - AVAILABLE NOW! Tarzana townhome for lease. Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + built-in microwave); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; patio; detached, 2 car garage; gated community offers pool, playground + common areas; water included; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2612901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have any available units?
5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have?
Some of 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 offers parking.
Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have a pool?
Yes, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 has a pool.
Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have accessible units?
No, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6 has units with dishwashers.

