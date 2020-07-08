5662 Etiwanda Ave. #6

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

MOVE-IN READY! Gated 3+2.5 w/garage, pool, playground + more! (5662 Etiwanda) - AVAILABLE NOW! Tarzana townhome for lease. Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + built-in microwave); master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; patio; detached, 2 car garage; gated community offers pool, playground + common areas; water included; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2612901)