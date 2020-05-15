5656 TUXEDO Terrace

Amenities

A rare opportunity to rent an impeccably furnished architectural gem in the highly sought-after Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom 1959 post and beam is dramatically cantilevered off Tuxedo Terrace and overlooks peaceful Bronson Canyon. Walls of glass create a light-filled open living area. Entertaining is pleasure thanks to a state-of-the-art kitchen, featuring custom cabinets, a sleek quartzite-wrapped island, Wolf cooking appliances and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The master bedroom boasts canyon views and sliding door to the back deck, along with generous custom closets. An en-suite bathroom is tiled in soothing natural fieldstone and features radiant heat, along with a walk-in shower and double sink in white Corian. The second bedroom, which could also be used as an office or creative space, also features an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower. A separate laundry room contains a brand-new washer and dryer, marble utility sink and extra storage space. Outside, the thoughtfully landscaped hillside, no neighbor to the north and minimal car traffic make this a true oasis of calm and style in the Hollywood Hills. Walk into Griffith Park, hike up to the Hollywood Sign or stroll down to the shops and restaurants of Franklin Station.