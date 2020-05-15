All apartments in Los Angeles
5656 TUXEDO Terrace
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

5656 TUXEDO Terrace

5656 Tuxedo Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5656 Tuxedo Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A rare opportunity to rent an impeccably furnished architectural gem in the highly sought-after Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom 1959 post and beam is dramatically cantilevered off Tuxedo Terrace and overlooks peaceful Bronson Canyon. Walls of glass create a light-filled open living area. Entertaining is pleasure thanks to a state-of-the-art kitchen, featuring custom cabinets, a sleek quartzite-wrapped island, Wolf cooking appliances and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The master bedroom boasts canyon views and sliding door to the back deck, along with generous custom closets. An en-suite bathroom is tiled in soothing natural fieldstone and features radiant heat, along with a walk-in shower and double sink in white Corian. The second bedroom, which could also be used as an office or creative space, also features an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower. A separate laundry room contains a brand-new washer and dryer, marble utility sink and extra storage space. Outside, the thoughtfully landscaped hillside, no neighbor to the north and minimal car traffic make this a true oasis of calm and style in the Hollywood Hills. Walk into Griffith Park, hike up to the Hollywood Sign or stroll down to the shops and restaurants of Franklin Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have any available units?
5656 TUXEDO Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have?
Some of 5656 TUXEDO Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 TUXEDO Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5656 TUXEDO Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 TUXEDO Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace offer parking?
No, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have a pool?
No, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 TUXEDO Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5656 TUXEDO Terrace has units with dishwashers.
