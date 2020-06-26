5649 Berkshire Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Los Angeles/Alhambra South Pasadena area - Excellent house off of Huntington and Main near South Pasadena and Alhambra. Very quiet neighborhood. Big back yard.

(RLNE3694273)