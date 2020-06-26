Beautiful home in Los Angeles/Alhambra South Pasadena area - Excellent house off of Huntington and Main near South Pasadena and Alhambra. Very quiet neighborhood. Big back yard. central a/c Hardwood floors throughout. 1 3/4 baths 2 Car garage washer/dryer hookups
(RLNE3694273)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5649 Berkshire Dr. have any available units?
5649 Berkshire Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.