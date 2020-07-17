All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5646 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2381 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Woodland hills this spectacular view House .View from every where.. will capture even the most sophisticated buyer at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled in 2020 . Boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan, with large living room and fireplace, vaulted ceiling and recess lighting, kitchen with custom cabinets. quartz stone counter tops with beautiful back flash, large island , kitchen SS Appliances , copper plumbing, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, recess lighting crown molding you name it. master suite with waking closet. Open up to the back yard , gorgeous master bathroom with designer sink beautiful , custom stand shower .two bedrooms with jack and Jill bathroom.large patio off the kitchen. Paradise back yard with pool, pool with the new plaster. and 360 degree view. come and see it wont be last long.Great school district. El Camino High school .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have any available units?
5646 Wilhelmina Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have?
Some of 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Wilhelmina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue offer parking?
No, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue has a pool.
Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 Wilhelmina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
