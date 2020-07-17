5646 Wilhelmina Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Woodland hills this spectacular view House .View from every where.. will capture even the most sophisticated buyer at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled in 2020 . Boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan, with large living room and fireplace, vaulted ceiling and recess lighting, kitchen with custom cabinets. quartz stone counter tops with beautiful back flash, large island , kitchen SS Appliances , copper plumbing, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, recess lighting crown molding you name it. master suite with waking closet. Open up to the back yard , gorgeous master bathroom with designer sink beautiful , custom stand shower .two bedrooms with jack and Jill bathroom.large patio off the kitchen. Paradise back yard with pool, pool with the new plaster. and 360 degree view. come and see it wont be last long.Great school district. El Camino High school .