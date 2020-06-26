All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5642 Lasaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5642 Lasaine Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

5642 Lasaine Avenue

5642 Lasaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5642 Lasaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Encino homes offers three large bedrooms and two baths, master with walk in closet and private bath, tile and laminated floors through out, recently remodel, brand new A/C and heating system, Large family room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Ready for occupancy immediately. Good credit history required. The second unit behind the house is a stand alone one bedroom and one bath with own fenced yard, A/C, and separate entry from Louise Ave being lease separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have any available units?
5642 Lasaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5642 Lasaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5642 Lasaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 Lasaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5642 Lasaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 Lasaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5642 Lasaine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College