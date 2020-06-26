5642 Lasaine Avenue

Amenities
Encino homes offers three large bedrooms and two baths, master with walk in closet and private bath, tile and laminated floors through out, recently remodel, brand new A/C and heating system, Large family room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Ready for occupancy immediately. Good credit history required. The second unit behind the house is a stand alone one bedroom and one bath with own fenced yard, A/C, and separate entry from Louise Ave being lease separately.