564 BROADWAY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

564 BROADWAY Street

564 E Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

564 E Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Quintessential Venice Beach Bungalow in the heart of Venice walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach. Clean, modern and bright interior with beautiful hardwood floors. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus loft/attic space great as a sleeping loft and extra storage. The light filled kitchen flows out onto a large deck giving this home a wonderful extended outdoor living space. Very private-retreat style home with a lovely gated lush yard. Washer & Dryer and automatically controlled gated parking for one car completes this fabulous property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 BROADWAY Street have any available units?
564 BROADWAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 BROADWAY Street have?
Some of 564 BROADWAY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 BROADWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
564 BROADWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 BROADWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 564 BROADWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 564 BROADWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 564 BROADWAY Street offers parking.
Does 564 BROADWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 BROADWAY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 BROADWAY Street have a pool?
No, 564 BROADWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 564 BROADWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 564 BROADWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 564 BROADWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 BROADWAY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
