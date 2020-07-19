564 BROADWAY Street

Amenities
Quintessential Venice Beach Bungalow in the heart of Venice walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach. Clean, modern and bright interior with beautiful hardwood floors. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus loft/attic space great as a sleeping loft and extra storage. The light filled kitchen flows out onto a large deck giving this home a wonderful extended outdoor living space. Very private-retreat style home with a lovely gated lush yard. Washer & Dryer and automatically controlled gated parking for one car completes this fabulous property.