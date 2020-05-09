5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221

Amenities
$500 move in discount and MOVE IN READY!!
The finest living environment in LA near beaches, schools, gyms, tennis, basketball, soccer, library, and restaurants!
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom condo unit is located in the Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles, California and is one of the largest single-level condo units in Playa Vista. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood floors, travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace for climate control, and a romantic master suite with a lovely outdoor patio, enormous master bathroom with elegant dual sinks and separate vanities, and a huge master closet. A large open living room leads to the second patio. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely gourmet kitchen cladded with stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, new granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. The Metro also boasts separate hot and cold tubs and an indoor lounge area.
Nearby parks:
Culver Marina Little League, Leavey Field and Hannon Field
Nearby Schools:
Playa Vista Elementary - 0.38 miles, 8/10
Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets - 0.89 miles, 3/10
Animo Westside Charter Middle School - 0.68 miles, 3/10
Westside Neighborhood School - 0.51 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
4 Jefferson Blvd - 0.1 miles
110 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.1 miles
R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.1 miles
