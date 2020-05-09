5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

$500 move in discount and MOVE IN READY!!



The finest living environment in LA near beaches, schools, gyms, tennis, basketball, soccer, library, and restaurants!



This three-bedroom and three-bathroom condo unit is located in the Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles, California and is one of the largest single-level condo units in Playa Vista. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood floors, travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace for climate control, and a romantic master suite with a lovely outdoor patio, enormous master bathroom with elegant dual sinks and separate vanities, and a huge master closet. A large open living room leads to the second patio. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely gourmet kitchen cladded with stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, new granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. The Metro also boasts separate hot and cold tubs and an indoor lounge area.



Nearby parks:

Culver Marina Little League, Leavey Field and Hannon Field



Nearby Schools:

Playa Vista Elementary - 0.38 miles, 8/10

Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets - 0.89 miles, 3/10

Animo Westside Charter Middle School - 0.68 miles, 3/10

Westside Neighborhood School - 0.51 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

4 Jefferson Blvd - 0.1 miles

110 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.1 miles

R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.1 miles



(RLNE4530620)