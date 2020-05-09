All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221

5625 Crescent Park W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5625 Crescent Park W, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
$500 move in discount and MOVE IN READY!!

The finest living environment in LA near beaches, schools, gyms, tennis, basketball, soccer, library, and restaurants!

This three-bedroom and three-bathroom condo unit is located in the Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles, California and is one of the largest single-level condo units in Playa Vista. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood floors, travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms, plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace for climate control, and a romantic master suite with a lovely outdoor patio, enormous master bathroom with elegant dual sinks and separate vanities, and a huge master closet. A large open living room leads to the second patio. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely gourmet kitchen cladded with stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, new granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. The Metro also boasts separate hot and cold tubs and an indoor lounge area.

Nearby parks:
Culver Marina Little League, Leavey Field and Hannon Field

Nearby Schools:
Playa Vista Elementary - 0.38 miles, 8/10
Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets - 0.89 miles, 3/10
Animo Westside Charter Middle School - 0.68 miles, 3/10
Westside Neighborhood School - 0.51 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
4 Jefferson Blvd - 0.1 miles
110 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.1 miles
R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4530620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have any available units?
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have?
Some of 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 offer parking?
No, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 does not offer parking.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have a pool?
No, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have accessible units?
No, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College