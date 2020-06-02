5624 Mason Avenue

Amenities
Newly built, private and chic guest unit in Woodland Hills--has own address. Be the 1st to live in this 1-of-a-kind home with a view of the valley! Tired of crowed and noisy condos? You will love the peace and quiet of your own private entrance w/french doors, windows flooding the home w/natural light, hi-tech a/c split system w/remote control, ceiling fan, tankless water heater, recessed lighting, grey wood laminate flooring. Fabulous kitchen w/gas stove, microwave, frig, quartz counters and gorgeous cabinetry. Beautiful bathroom cabinets/sink/toilet, flooring, w/separate tiled stall shower. Close to all Warner Center has to offer**Pierce College, The Village, mall, restaurants, movies, orange line and Warner Park. Water, trash gas & frig included in rent. 1 pet ok submit for approval. None smoking building. For showing call 818-577-5467.