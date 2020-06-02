All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5624 Mason Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5624 Mason Avenue

5624 Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly built, private and chic guest unit in Woodland Hills--has own address. Be the 1st to live in this 1-of-a-kind home with a view of the valley! Tired of crowed and noisy condos? You will love the peace and quiet of your own private entrance w/french doors, windows flooding the home w/natural light, hi-tech a/c split system w/remote control, ceiling fan, tankless water heater, recessed lighting, grey wood laminate flooring. Fabulous kitchen w/gas stove, microwave, frig, quartz counters and gorgeous cabinetry. Beautiful bathroom cabinets/sink/toilet, flooring, w/separate tiled stall shower. Close to all Warner Center has to offer**Pierce College, The Village, mall, restaurants, movies, orange line and Warner Park. Water, trash gas & frig included in rent. 1 pet ok submit for approval. None smoking building. For showing call 818-577-5467.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Mason Avenue have any available units?
5624 Mason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Mason Avenue have?
Some of 5624 Mason Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Mason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Mason Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Mason Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Mason Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Mason Avenue offer parking?
No, 5624 Mason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Mason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Mason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Mason Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 Mason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Mason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 Mason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Mason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Mason Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
