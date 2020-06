Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! Offered furnished (turnkey). Tastefully remodeled. This posh 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700 square foot home will now be at the top of your favorites list! Minutes to all major freeways (5,101,134,170 and 405). 5 min from Hollywood district and Universal Studios. New tile flooring. Completely updated sleek kitchen. All newer appliances. Both Bathrooms updated. Private back lounge area. This one won't last long. Hurry and schedule an appointment today!