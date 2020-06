Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and spacious PRIVATE REAR UNIT 3 bedroom 1 bath unit with views to the San Gabriel mountains. Lots of natural light. Large bedrooms all with good sized closets. Small deck, great for entertaining, or morning coffee.Convenient to LAX, Silicon Beach, Marina del Rey, DTLA. In one of LA's best neighborhood. Local eateries in a solid well established neighborhood.,