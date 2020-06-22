All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5614 Calhoun Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5614 Calhoun Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

5614 Calhoun Avenue

5614 Calhoun Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5614 Calhoun Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Tired of loud neighbors, poorly kept common areas, or walking up someone else's driveway avoiding eye contact with the family in their living room as you approach your "front door"? Check out this newly constructed, immaculately adorned, completely detached lease unit available in Sherman Oaks. Take advantage of this INCREDIBLY RARE detached home with private gated entrance, no shared walls or common areas, featuring modern finishes, spacious bedroom and living areas, and a private, intimate back yard to enjoy SoCal's unbeatable clear sunny days and refreshingly cool evenings. No expense was spared in this newly built, never-lived-in unit to deliver style, comfort, and function to its lucky residents. Featuring wood floors throughout, this sophisticated space boasts quartz countertops in the kitchen and bath, upgraded faucets and lighting fixtures, brand new, private laundry, and is surrounded with double-pane windows, two skylights, and french doors into your private back yard, all letting in abundant natural light. This amazing space also features a separate dining area that can be used as an office or den, a spacious master bedroom with an over-sized nook for seating or a desk, and a large walk in closet, and is surrounded by brand new fencing for total privacy. Simply put, this space has it all. Call now to make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have any available units?
5614 Calhoun Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have?
Some of 5614 Calhoun Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Calhoun Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Calhoun Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Calhoun Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Calhoun Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue offer parking?
No, 5614 Calhoun Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Calhoun Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have a pool?
No, 5614 Calhoun Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5614 Calhoun Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Calhoun Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Calhoun Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College