5614 Calhoun Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Tired of loud neighbors, poorly kept common areas, or walking up someone else's driveway avoiding eye contact with the family in their living room as you approach your "front door"? Check out this newly constructed, immaculately adorned, completely detached lease unit available in Sherman Oaks. Take advantage of this INCREDIBLY RARE detached home with private gated entrance, no shared walls or common areas, featuring modern finishes, spacious bedroom and living areas, and a private, intimate back yard to enjoy SoCal's unbeatable clear sunny days and refreshingly cool evenings. No expense was spared in this newly built, never-lived-in unit to deliver style, comfort, and function to its lucky residents. Featuring wood floors throughout, this sophisticated space boasts quartz countertops in the kitchen and bath, upgraded faucets and lighting fixtures, brand new, private laundry, and is surrounded with double-pane windows, two skylights, and french doors into your private back yard, all letting in abundant natural light. This amazing space also features a separate dining area that can be used as an office or den, a spacious master bedroom with an over-sized nook for seating or a desk, and a large walk in closet, and is surrounded by brand new fencing for total privacy. Simply put, this space has it all. Call now to make it yours!