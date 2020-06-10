All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

558 RIALTO Avenue

558 Rialto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

558 Rialto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Venice Beach living at it's best! Situated on the coveted Rialto Ave, one of the best streets in Venice. Walk to trendy Abbott Kinney's shops, restaurants and cafes. 2 story gated modern Craftsman with a perfect floor plan. Tons of natural light. Walk in to a bright and inviting living room with fireplace, dining room, open kitchen and breakfast bar. A separate family room with french doors that open to the backyard. One bedroom and bathroom completes the first floor. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, sumptuous master bath and a sun drenched balcony with sitting area. Third bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Backyard with a deck, hot tub and a finished garage with wood beam ceilings that can be used as artist studio or guest unit. Extra parking space in the back alley by the gate. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 RIALTO Avenue have any available units?
558 RIALTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 RIALTO Avenue have?
Some of 558 RIALTO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 RIALTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
558 RIALTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 RIALTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 558 RIALTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 558 RIALTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 558 RIALTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 558 RIALTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 RIALTO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 RIALTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 558 RIALTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 558 RIALTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 558 RIALTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 558 RIALTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 RIALTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
