558 RIALTO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Venice Beach living at it's best! Situated on the coveted Rialto Ave, one of the best streets in Venice. Walk to trendy Abbott Kinney's shops, restaurants and cafes. 2 story gated modern Craftsman with a perfect floor plan. Tons of natural light. Walk in to a bright and inviting living room with fireplace, dining room, open kitchen and breakfast bar. A separate family room with french doors that open to the backyard. One bedroom and bathroom completes the first floor. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, sumptuous master bath and a sun drenched balcony with sitting area. Third bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Backyard with a deck, hot tub and a finished garage with wood beam ceilings that can be used as artist studio or guest unit. Extra parking space in the back alley by the gate. A must see!