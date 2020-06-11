5550 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

The Met at Warner Center - Resort Like Living in the Heart of Warner Center! Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths in a Quiet Third Floor Dramatic End Unit with Quiet Location. Freshly Painted with New Laminate and Carpet Flooring. Granite Kitchen and Eat-up Bar with Cherry Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator included). Open Floor Plan with Dining Area and Living Room with Cozy Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Large Outdoor Living Space Balcony off Living Room. Washer and Dryer in Unit and Included. Master Bedroom with Abundant Closet Space and Includes Flat Screen Mounted TV. Master Bath with Granite Counters, Tub/Shower Combination with Glass Shower Doors. Good Sized Secondary Bedroom with Plenty of Closet Space. Hallway Full Bath with Granite Counters, Tub/Shower Combination with Glass Shower Doors. Ring Doorbell and Nest Thermostat included. Met Resort Like Amenities include Guard Gated Entry, 24 Hour Security, 4 Pools and Spas, Gym, Tennis Courts, Kids Area, and Basketball Court. 2 Tandem Covered Parking included with this unit.