Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

5550 Owensmouth Avenue

5550 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

The Met at Warner Center - Resort Like Living in the Heart of Warner Center! Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths in a Quiet Third Floor Dramatic End Unit with Quiet Location. Freshly Painted with New Laminate and Carpet Flooring. Granite Kitchen and Eat-up Bar with Cherry Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator included). Open Floor Plan with Dining Area and Living Room with Cozy Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Large Outdoor Living Space Balcony off Living Room. Washer and Dryer in Unit and Included. Master Bedroom with Abundant Closet Space and Includes Flat Screen Mounted TV. Master Bath with Granite Counters, Tub/Shower Combination with Glass Shower Doors. Good Sized Secondary Bedroom with Plenty of Closet Space. Hallway Full Bath with Granite Counters, Tub/Shower Combination with Glass Shower Doors. Ring Doorbell and Nest Thermostat included. Met Resort Like Amenities include Guard Gated Entry, 24 Hour Security, 4 Pools and Spas, Gym, Tennis Courts, Kids Area, and Basketball Court. 2 Tandem Covered Parking included with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5550 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5550 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
