Los Angeles, CA
5536 Packard St.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5536 Packard St.

5536 Packard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5536 Packard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Charming Character Apartment - Property Id: 215243

Lovely unit in a one story four-unit building that is fenced and gated. This charmer has art deco ceilings, hardwood floors and original tile in the bath which has separate tub and shower. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and still maintains the charm of the 1930's era. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Washer/dryer hookups. A/C. Parking for one car in garage. Close proximity to Beverly Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and 10 freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215243
Property Id 215243

(RLNE5512500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Packard St. have any available units?
5536 Packard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Packard St. have?
Some of 5536 Packard St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Packard St. currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Packard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Packard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Packard St. is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Packard St. offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Packard St. offers parking.
Does 5536 Packard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Packard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Packard St. have a pool?
No, 5536 Packard St. does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Packard St. have accessible units?
No, 5536 Packard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 Packard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 Packard St. has units with dishwashers.
