5536 Packard St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Charming Character Apartment - Property Id: 215243



Lovely unit in a one story four-unit building that is fenced and gated. This charmer has art deco ceilings, hardwood floors and original tile in the bath which has separate tub and shower. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and still maintains the charm of the 1930's era. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Washer/dryer hookups. A/C. Parking for one car in garage. Close proximity to Beverly Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and 10 freeway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215243

Property Id 215243



(RLNE5512500)