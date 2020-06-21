5535 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

Welcome to this top level unit in the prestigious, guard gated community of The Met. This lovely 2 bedroom condo offers a cook's kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & dark wood cabinets. The living room proudly offers a cozy fireplace, plenty of natural light and access to the private balcony. The Master suite boasts dual sinks, mirrored closet doors, plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom is perfect for a bedroom or a home office. The laundry area is inside the unit, for ease & convenience. 2 parking spaces. The Met offers such world class amenities as 4 sparkling & inviting community pools, 6 tennis courts, Gym, indoor basketball & racquet ball courts, play area for the kids & so much more. Enjoy all that the area & Warner Center has to offer... such as fine dining, shopping, close proximity to freeways & more! You do not want to miss this charming condo!