Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:57 AM

5535 Canoga Avenue

5535 Canoga Avenue · (818) 678-0118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5535 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this top level unit in the prestigious, guard gated community of The Met. This lovely 2 bedroom condo offers a cook's kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & dark wood cabinets. The living room proudly offers a cozy fireplace, plenty of natural light and access to the private balcony. The Master suite boasts dual sinks, mirrored closet doors, plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom is perfect for a bedroom or a home office. The laundry area is inside the unit, for ease & convenience. 2 parking spaces. The Met offers such world class amenities as 4 sparkling & inviting community pools, 6 tennis courts, Gym, indoor basketball & racquet ball courts, play area for the kids & so much more. Enjoy all that the area & Warner Center has to offer... such as fine dining, shopping, close proximity to freeways & more! You do not want to miss this charming condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5535 Canoga Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5535 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5535 Canoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Canoga Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Canoga Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5535 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
