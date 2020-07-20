553 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Secluded Venice space! Three blocks from Abbott Kinney and walking distance from Rose Avenue. Property has been upgraded throughout. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home comes complete with granite counters, pergo flooring and a private backyard retreat. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave and a trash compactor. This unit has laundry inside with an abundance of storage space. The living room welcomes immense amounts of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Property features a secured front entrance and private parking.The second outdoor space is shared and is exquisite with a turf area great for hosting, once you move in you'll never want to move. This unit is located on one of the most sought after streets in Venice, so don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity!