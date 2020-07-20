All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

553 INDIANA Avenue

553 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

553 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Secluded Venice space! Three blocks from Abbott Kinney and walking distance from Rose Avenue. Property has been upgraded throughout. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home comes complete with granite counters, pergo flooring and a private backyard retreat. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave and a trash compactor. This unit has laundry inside with an abundance of storage space. The living room welcomes immense amounts of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Property features a secured front entrance and private parking.The second outdoor space is shared and is exquisite with a turf area great for hosting, once you move in you'll never want to move. This unit is located on one of the most sought after streets in Venice, so don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
553 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 553 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
553 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 553 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 553 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 553 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 553 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 INDIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 553 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 553 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 553 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 553 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 INDIANA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
