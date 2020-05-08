5525 Halbrent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411 Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Charming Cul de suc house in very quite neighborhood. Recently remodeled with new appliances and top of the line hardwood flooring. The house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom with a guest studio in the back. Two car garage and plenty of extra parking spaces . Great school district please check private remarks. Property will be available Jan 15th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have any available units?
5525 HALBRENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.