5525 HALBRENT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cul de suc house in very quite neighborhood. Recently remodeled with new appliances and top of the line hardwood flooring. The house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom with a guest studio in the back. Two car garage and plenty of extra parking spaces . Great school district please check private remarks. Property will be available Jan 15th