All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5525 HALBRENT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5525 HALBRENT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5525 HALBRENT Avenue

5525 Halbrent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5525 Halbrent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Cul de suc house in very quite neighborhood. Recently remodeled with new appliances and top of the line hardwood flooring. The house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom with a guest studio in the back. Two car garage and plenty of extra parking spaces . Great school district please check private remarks. Property will be available Jan 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have any available units?
5525 HALBRENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have?
Some of 5525 HALBRENT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 HALBRENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5525 HALBRENT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 HALBRENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 HALBRENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 HALBRENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College