Amenities

granite counters dishwasher gym pool playground racquetball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Resort Style Living can be yours!! This condo overlooks the pool and is very spacious! Granite Counters, Bright White Cabinets, Recessed Lighting with Nest Thermostat, Smoke Detectors and Door lock. The Met also has 4 Pools, 6 Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Raquetball Court, Gym, Sauna, Playground, 24 Security with gated Entry and is close to many restaurants and stores!