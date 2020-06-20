All apartments in Los Angeles
5523 Shirley Avenue

5523 Shirley Avenue · (310) 871-6540
Location

5523 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
Seeking 6-10 month term - Completely renovated inside & out, this mid-century modern post and beam home features soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Renovated kitchen features new cabinets, quartz stone countertops, new stainless steel appliances with designer touches. Large great room features living room with large bay window, separate dining area & easy access to the yard. The north wing includes the Master Suite with walk in closet and updated master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms along with a bathroom on this side of the home. The south wing of the home features a SECOND MASTER SUITE/GUEST SUITE, perfect for guests or extended family along with a fourth bathroom for visitors. Nicely appointed laundry room has plenty of cabinets and countertops. Additional bonus room accessible from the yard, perfect for an office or workout room. Large front and rear yard with covered patio to enjoy the Socal outdoor life. Don’t miss the gazebo at the top of the hill which has power and water if you want to add a hot tub and enjoy the views. Upgrades include: White Oak Hardwood Floors, New Roof, Copper Plumbing, New Energy Efficient Windows & Doors, New Electrical Wiring & New LED Lights and Light Fixtures throughout, Fully Fenced with Electric Driveway Gate, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Finished Garage, WiFi enabled security system, doorbell & exterior switches. Too many upgrades to list! Also avail for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
5523 Shirley Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 5523 Shirley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5523 Shirley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5523 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5523 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5523 Shirley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5523 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 Shirley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5523 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5523 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5523 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
