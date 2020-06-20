5523 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage guest suite hot tub internet access

Seeking 6-10 month term - Completely renovated inside & out, this mid-century modern post and beam home features soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Renovated kitchen features new cabinets, quartz stone countertops, new stainless steel appliances with designer touches. Large great room features living room with large bay window, separate dining area & easy access to the yard. The north wing includes the Master Suite with walk in closet and updated master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms along with a bathroom on this side of the home. The south wing of the home features a SECOND MASTER SUITE/GUEST SUITE, perfect for guests or extended family along with a fourth bathroom for visitors. Nicely appointed laundry room has plenty of cabinets and countertops. Additional bonus room accessible from the yard, perfect for an office or workout room. Large front and rear yard with covered patio to enjoy the Socal outdoor life. Don’t miss the gazebo at the top of the hill which has power and water if you want to add a hot tub and enjoy the views. Upgrades include: White Oak Hardwood Floors, New Roof, Copper Plumbing, New Energy Efficient Windows & Doors, New Electrical Wiring & New LED Lights and Light Fixtures throughout, Fully Fenced with Electric Driveway Gate, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Finished Garage, WiFi enabled security system, doorbell & exterior switches. Too many upgrades to list! Also avail for sale.