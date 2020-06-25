5520 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities
If you don't have an agent and we show you this listing and you buy it, you will receive $1,000 cash back! Please contact listing agent Alex Khalilifard for more information and private showings: 310-461-6262. Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath 1st floor condo in building #7 at The Met Woodland Hills complex! This unit features Hardwood style flooring throughout, granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, in unit stackable washer and dryer, fireplace and a very spacious balcony. Prime Location in the complex with 2 covered tandem parking spots. The Met is very close to restaurants, bars, malls and minutes away from the Village of Warner Center. The Met provides a guard gated complex with resort like amenities: 6 lighted tennis courts, 4 pools, indoor Basketball and Racquetball Courts, Fitness Center, Children's Play area and 24-Hour security. This condo will not disappoint.