Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

5520 Owensmouth Avenue

5520 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5520 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
If you don't have an agent and we show you this listing and you buy it, you will receive $1,000 cash back! Please contact listing agent Alex Khalilifard for more information and private showings: 310-461-6262. Beautiful 2 bed + 2 bath 1st floor condo in building #7 at The Met Woodland Hills complex! This unit features Hardwood style flooring throughout, granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, in unit stackable washer and dryer, fireplace and a very spacious balcony. Prime Location in the complex with 2 covered tandem parking spots. The Met is very close to restaurants, bars, malls and minutes away from the Village of Warner Center. The Met provides a guard gated complex with resort like amenities: 6 lighted tennis courts, 4 pools, indoor Basketball and Racquetball Courts, Fitness Center, Children's Play area and 24-Hour security. This condo will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5520 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5520 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5520 Owensmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
