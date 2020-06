Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym tennis court sauna

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage sauna tennis court

Location, Location, WELCOME to Very nice condo In Gated Community (the met) with 24hours live security in Warner center. It has 3 bedrooms 2 bath., nice open kitchen, With granite counter, cherry wood cabinet, with nice appliances which opens to a beautiful, living room that faces green area not freeway or parking.N ice balcony.E levator, ball court, Gym, Sauna,,4pools,6tennis courts, cover garage random parking, and much that can be used by tenants.