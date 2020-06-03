5514 Blackwelder St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful, brand new construction TOWNHOME!



SCHEDULE A TOUR on our website: https://www.avail.co/s/9200

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****



- 3 Bedrooms (2 of the bedrooms w/ en suite bathrooms)

- 3 Bathrooms

- Walk in closets

- 2 car garage

- Washer & Dryer inside unit



No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.



SCHEDULE A TOUR: https://www.avail.co/s/9200



SUBMIT AN APPLICATION: https://www.avail.co/l/147375