5514 Blackwelder St
5514 Blackwelder St

5514 Blackwelder Street · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Blackwelder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful, brand new construction TOWNHOME!

SCHEDULE A TOUR on our website: https://www.avail.co/s/9200
*** NEW CONSTRUCTION****

- 3 Bedrooms (2 of the bedrooms w/ en suite bathrooms)
- 3 Bathrooms
- Walk in closets
- 2 car garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit

No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Wood laminate floorings. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, water heaters, beautiful counters and more. Each unit has their own 2-car private garage and comes with washer/dryer inside each unit.

SCHEDULE A TOUR: https://www.avail.co/s/9200

SUBMIT AN APPLICATION: https://www.avail.co/l/147375

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Blackwelder St have any available units?
5514 Blackwelder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Blackwelder St have?
Some of 5514 Blackwelder St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Blackwelder St currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Blackwelder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Blackwelder St pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Blackwelder St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5514 Blackwelder St offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Blackwelder St offers parking.
Does 5514 Blackwelder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5514 Blackwelder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Blackwelder St have a pool?
No, 5514 Blackwelder St does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Blackwelder St have accessible units?
No, 5514 Blackwelder St does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Blackwelder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Blackwelder St has units with dishwashers.
