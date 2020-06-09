All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5508 TAMPA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5508 TAMPA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5508 TAMPA Avenue

5508 N Tampa Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5508 N Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. WILL CONSIDER SMALL PETS. WASHER/DRYER AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED. ALARM/GLASS BREAK SECURITY SYSTEM WITH CAMERAS.FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CONTACT 310 279- 044FOUR.Gated Mediterranean estate of newer construction. Ultra-desirable "South of the Blvd" locale. Towering ceilings, dynamic architectural accents & an attractive array of windows enrich the entry, living room & formal dining. Grand staircase grasps your attention from the moment of entry. Stunning kitchen offers custom cabinetry, center-island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Large Family room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful fireplace. Downstairs- Bedroom, full bath, laundry room & powder bath complete the lower level. Upstairs, your enormous Master Retreat affords a balcony, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in, & a private luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower accented with glass block to draw in warm natural radiance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have any available units?
5508 TAMPA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have?
Some of 5508 TAMPA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 TAMPA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5508 TAMPA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 TAMPA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 TAMPA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5508 TAMPA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 TAMPA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5508 TAMPA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5508 TAMPA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 TAMPA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 TAMPA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College