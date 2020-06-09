5508 TAMPA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. WILL CONSIDER SMALL PETS. WASHER/DRYER AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED. ALARM/GLASS BREAK SECURITY SYSTEM WITH CAMERAS.FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CONTACT 310 279- 044FOUR.Gated Mediterranean estate of newer construction. Ultra-desirable "South of the Blvd" locale. Towering ceilings, dynamic architectural accents & an attractive array of windows enrich the entry, living room & formal dining. Grand staircase grasps your attention from the moment of entry. Stunning kitchen offers custom cabinetry, center-island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Large Family room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful fireplace. Downstairs- Bedroom, full bath, laundry room & powder bath complete the lower level. Upstairs, your enormous Master Retreat affords a balcony, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in, & a private luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower accented with glass block to draw in warm natural radiance.