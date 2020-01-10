5500 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court garage guest parking sauna tennis court

AMAZING 3 BD / 2 BA condo in the beautiful city of Woodland Hills. This condo is part of THE MET AT THE WARNER CENTER community and includes access to jacuzzi, sauna & showers, 4 pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, full 24-hour gym, racquetball, indoor basketball court. Enjoy the beautiful garden and park like community. Stay warm with a built-in living room fireplace. Gorgeous modernized kitchen with wood floors, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy 2 updated and bright bathrooms with nice sink counters and tubs. Spacious bedrooms hard wood flooring and mirrored closets. Step out to some fresh air with a private large balcony. Front-loading washer and dryer inside unit. Visitor parking and 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage included.

Convenient to 101 FWY, Walking distance to Topanga Westfield Mall, lot's of restaurant and shopping center.