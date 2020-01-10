All apartments in Los Angeles
5500 Owensmouth Avenue
5500 Owensmouth Avenue

5500 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
AMAZING 3 BD / 2 BA condo in the beautiful city of Woodland Hills. This condo is part of THE MET AT THE WARNER CENTER community and includes access to jacuzzi, sauna & showers, 4 pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, full 24-hour gym, racquetball, indoor basketball court. Enjoy the beautiful garden and park like community. Stay warm with a built-in living room fireplace. Gorgeous modernized kitchen with wood floors, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy 2 updated and bright bathrooms with nice sink counters and tubs. Spacious bedrooms hard wood flooring and mirrored closets. Step out to some fresh air with a private large balcony. Front-loading washer and dryer inside unit. Visitor parking and 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage included.
Convenient to 101 FWY, Walking distance to Topanga Westfield Mall, lot's of restaurant and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5500 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5500 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
