Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

550 14th

550 W 14th St · No Longer Available
Location

550 W 14th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This listing is for a 1 bedroom unit within a beautiful Craftsman home. There is a separate entrance, private full bathroom, and private kitchen for the next tenants. This home is located only a few blocks from Ports O' Call Village; which is currently being renovated at a cost of over $150M and is to be renamed "San Pedro Public Market" when its completed in Feb 2020. Under construction are 16 acres of restaurants, fresh markets, retail shops, and small offices which you can reach by foot, bicycle, or a 3 minute car ride from this lovely home (Walk score is an 89). Free use of laundry facilities are included as well as one off-street parking space to the rear of the home. There is a lovely and large front porch that over looks the Guava and Fig trees. And there is a very mature lemon tree that is growing in the rear yard. This home is only minutes away from the Vincent St. Thomas Bridge and has easy and quick access to long beach and the 110 FWY. Please call Anthony Scales 310-528-4860 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 14th have any available units?
550 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 14th have?
Some of 550 14th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 14th currently offering any rent specials?
550 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 14th pet-friendly?
No, 550 14th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 550 14th offer parking?
Yes, 550 14th offers parking.
Does 550 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 14th have a pool?
No, 550 14th does not have a pool.
Does 550 14th have accessible units?
No, 550 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 550 14th have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 14th does not have units with dishwashers.

