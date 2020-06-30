All apartments in Los Angeles
547 BROOKS Avenue

547 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

547 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home in amazing Venice location! Step through the private gates into a spacious, & lush front yard with deck - perfect to enjoy a glad of wine at sunset! The light-filled, living room opens up to a dining area & kitchen featuring stainless appliances & ample cabinet space. Downstairs, there are two bedrooms with well sized closets & 2.5 bathrooms. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious 3rd loft/bedroom featuring large walk in closets and beautiful natural light. This home also has hardwood floors throughout, climate control units with AC in each room, 2nd private deck in the backyard, and 2 parking spots. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
547 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 547 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
547 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 547 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 547 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 547 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 547 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 547 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 547 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 547 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 547 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

