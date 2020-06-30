547 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming home in amazing Venice location! Step through the private gates into a spacious, & lush front yard with deck - perfect to enjoy a glad of wine at sunset! The light-filled, living room opens up to a dining area & kitchen featuring stainless appliances & ample cabinet space. Downstairs, there are two bedrooms with well sized closets & 2.5 bathrooms. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious 3rd loft/bedroom featuring large walk in closets and beautiful natural light. This home also has hardwood floors throughout, climate control units with AC in each room, 2nd private deck in the backyard, and 2 parking spots. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!